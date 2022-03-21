Inspired by spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy cheese topping was created to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken
Serves 4
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed
- 1/2 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts, rinsed
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 pound chicken cutlets
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1. Preheat broiler to high.
2. Squeeze as much water from spinach as possible. Place in a medium bowl and add artichoke hearts, Monterey Jack, cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.
People are also reading…
3. Pat chicken dry and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Heat oil in a large cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more.
4. Top the chicken with the spinach mixture. Place the pan under the broiler and broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a cutlet registers 165 F and the topping is bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 366 Calories, Total Fat: 23 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 108 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 33 g, Sodium: 449 mg, Vitamin A: 8635 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)
In this Series
5 super simple recipes to try this week
-
Updated
Seriously Simple: Ukrainian borscht is comfort in a bowl
-
Updated
EatingWell: Turn this classic dip into a meal!
-
Updated
The Kitchn: If you want to step up you mac-and-cheese game, bacon is the answer
- 5 updates