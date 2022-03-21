EatingWell: Turn this classic dip into a meal!

Inspired by spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy cheese topping was created to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed

1/2 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts, rinsed

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 pound chicken cutlets

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1. Preheat broiler to high.

2. Squeeze as much water from spinach as possible. Place in a medium bowl and add artichoke hearts, Monterey Jack, cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.

3. Pat chicken dry and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Heat oil in a large cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more.

4. Top the chicken with the spinach mixture. Place the pan under the broiler and broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a cutlet registers 165 F and the topping is bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 366 Calories, Total Fat: 23 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 108 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 33 g, Sodium: 449 mg, Vitamin A: 8635 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

