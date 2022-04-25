EatingWell: Try this sweet treat for your Mother’s Day brunch

Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.

Lemon Squares

Serves 9

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 2 3/4 hours

For the crust:

1 cup white whole-wheat flour or all-purpose flour

1/3 cup confectioners' sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons butter, softened

For the filling:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

2/3 cup water

1/3 cup lemon juice

Lemon zest, for garnish

Confectioners’ sugar, for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil and generously coat it with cooking spray.

2. To prepare crust: Combine flour, confectioners’ sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add oil and butter; using your fingertips, blend into the flour mixture until evenly combined. The mixture will be a little crumbly. Firmly press the dough into the prepared pan. Bake the crust until just barely beginning to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

3. To prepare filling: Whisk granulated sugar, cornstarch, baking powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. Stir in water and lemon juice. Pour the filling over the crust.

4. Bake until just set, 18 to 20 minutes. (The center should still be a little jiggly — it will firm up as it cools.)

5. Let cool to room temperature in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Gently lift out of the pan all in one piece using the edges of the foil. Cut into 9 squares. Garnish with lemon zest and dust with confectioners’ sugar, if desired, just before serving.

Tasty tip

Cover and store at room temperature for up to one day.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 207 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 48 mg, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Fiber: 1 g, Added Sugars: 16 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 128 mg, Potassium: 44 mg, Folate: 7 mcg, Calcium: 16 mg

Carbohydrate Servings 2

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

