This creamy spinach casserole recipe is a more sophisticated cousin to creamed spinach. It’s perfect for weekend entertaining or as a special occasion side dish.

Creamed Spinach Casserole

Serves 8

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

3 (10-ounce) packages frozen spinach, thawed

1 cup low-fat milk

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white or black pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

3 large egg whites

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a shallow 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Press spinach in a mesh strainer to get out as much moisture as possible. Pulse in a food processor until very finely chopped.

3. Combine milk, flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking, until thickened, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/2 cup cheddar, the cottage cheese and the spinach.

4. Beat egg whites in a large bowl with an electric mixer, slowly increasing the speed, until they begin to foam. Continue to beat until the whites hold their shape; do not overbeat. (You’ll know they are ready when you lift the beaters out and the peak doesn’t flop over.)

5. Gently fold the whites into the spinach mixture with a rubber spatula until uniform. (It’s OK if a few white streaks remain.) Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

6. Bake for 35 minutes. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar; continue baking until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Tasty tip: To make ahead, prepare Steps 2 and 3, refrigerate for up to one day. Bring to room temperature before folding in egg whites.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 142 Calories, Total Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 17 mg, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 14 g, Sodium: 388 mg, Potassium: 476 mg, Folate: 174 mcg, Calcium: 296 mg

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)