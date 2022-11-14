EatingWell: Transform turkey leftovers into a totally new dinner

Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).

The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.