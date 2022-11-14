EatingWell: Transform turkey leftovers into a totally new dinner

Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.
Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey
Serves 4
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
4 medium sweet potatoes (about 10 ounces each)
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
8 cups packed chopped stemmed kale
1 cup cranberries, thawed if frozen
2 cups shredded or diced cooked turkey
1 tablespoon honey mustard
2 teaspoons minced shallot
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1 tablespoon pepitas, toasted
1. Position racks in upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 425 F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.
2. Prick sweet potatoes in 3 to 4 spots with a fork. Rub with 1 tablespoon oil and place on the prepared baking sheet. Roast on the lower rack until tender, 35 to 45 minutes.
3. After the first 20 minutes, toss kale with 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on another large rimmed baking sheet. Roast the kale on the upper rack, stirring once, for 10 minutes. Push the kale to one side and add cranberries and turkey to the other side of the pan. Continue roasting until the kale is crisp, the cranberries have burst and the turkey is hot, 5 to 8 minutes more.
4. Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, honey mustard, shallot, salt and pepper in the bowl. Add the kale, cranberries and turkey and toss to combine.
5. Holding each sweet potato with a kitchen towel to protect your hands, make a lengthwise cut without cutting all the way through. Pinch the ends to expose the flesh. Serve topped with the turkey mixture and pepitas.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 380 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 56 mg, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 11 g, Protein: 26 g, Sodium: 446 mg, Vitamin A: 25150 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)