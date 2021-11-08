EatingWell: Top a simple salad with this healthy chicken for an easy dinner

Using everything bagel spice is a quick way to season and add extra crunch to breadcrumbs for chicken tenders. If you can’t find any premixed, make your own by combining equal parts dried minced onion and garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, salt and ground pepper. This healthy chicken recipe tops a simple salad for an easy dinner that’s ready in 25 minutes.

Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, preferably whole-wheat

1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning blend

1 pound chicken tenders

1/4 cup grapeseed or canola oil

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon white-wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

5 ounces mixed baby greens

1. Place flour in a shallow dish and lightly beat egg in another shallow dish. Mix breadcrumbs and everything bagel seasoning in a third shallow dish. Dredge chicken tenders in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.

2. Heat grapeseed (or canola) oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 165 F, about 7 minutes total, adjusting the heat as needed to prevent burning.

3. Whisk olive oil, vinegar, mustard, honey and pepper in a large bowl. Add greens and toss to coat. Serve the greens topped with the chicken.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 394 Calories, Total Fat: 25 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 109 mg, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 27 g, Sodium: 402 mg, Potassium: 338 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 62 mcg, Calcium: 49 mg, Vitamin A: 1048 IU, Vitamin C: 6 mg.

