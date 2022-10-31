 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal

entree-eating-20221031

Baked tofu crisps well in a hot pan.

 Blaine Moats/TNS

When you’re short on time, reach for this stir-fry recipe. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry

Serves 5

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

4 tablespoons peanut oil or canola oil, divided

1 pound mixed mushrooms, sliced

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 large clove garlic, grated

1 (8-ounce) container baked tofu or smoked tofu, diced

3 tablespoons oyster sauce or vegetarian oyster sauce

1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 4 minutes. Stir in scallions, ginger and garlic; cook for 30 seconds more. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl.

2. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and tofu to the pan. Cook, turning once, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the vegetables and oyster sauce. Cook, stirring, until hot, about 1 minute.

Recipe tip: Sweet, salty oyster sauce is made from, well, oysters, along with salt, sugar and sometimes soy sauce. Substitute vegetarian oyster or stir-fry sauce, if desired, which uses mushrooms instead of oysters.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 171 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 8 g, Sodium: 309 mg, Potassium: 469 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 48 mcg, Calcium: 113 mg, Vitamin A: 925 IU, Vitamin C: 36 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

