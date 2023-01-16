 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20230116

This bowl boasts serious fiber and flavor.

 Will Dickey/TNS

This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl.

Vegetarian White Chili

Serves 6

Active Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 small poblano peppers, chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

People are also reading…

3 (15-ounce) cans no-salt added great northern beans, rinsed

4 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 (7-ounce) can diced mild green chiles, undrained

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Chopped avocado, cilantro leaves, sliced radishes, sour cream and shredded cheese, for serving

1. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, poblanos and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles and salt.

2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Serve with desired toppings.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 259 Calories, Total Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 41 g, Fiber: 16 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 9 g, Sodium: 435 mg, Vitamin A: 446 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 biggest pizza chains in the US

The 50 biggest pizza chains in the US

To help you find your next favorite slice, here's a roundup of the 50 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2020. Did your favorite make the list?

The Kitchn: Banana cream pie is sunshine in a pie dish

The Kitchn: Banana cream pie is sunshine in a pie dish

In a lineup of classic Southern pies, banana cream pie wins first place for being literal sunshine in a pie dish. Cold pastry cream filling, fresh bananas, a flaky pie crust, all topped with dollops of fluffy whipped cream? It’s a recipe for smiles. But the best part about cold pies, like this banana cream pie, is that it’s the ideal make-ahead dessert. In fact, making this pie ahead is a key component to getting it right — the chilling time is as much of an ingredient as the bananas or cream.

Environmental Nutrition: To juice or not to juice?

Environmental Nutrition: To juice or not to juice?

Juicing is on the fast track from fad to full-on health craze. Thanks to an explosion of juice bars and celebrity endorsements, satisfying that thirst for greens, super fruits, celery or beetroot juice straight up is the new black. Healthy as these juicy concoctions may seem, there’s a tall order of hype muddling science with slick marketing.

Watch Now: Related Video

4-day workweek is here to stay after resoundingly successful global trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News