EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl.
Vegetarian White Chili
Serves 6
Active Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 2 small poblano peppers, chopped
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 3 (15-ounce) cans no-salt added great northern beans, rinsed
- 4 cups unsalted vegetable broth
- 1 (7-ounce) can diced mild green chiles, undrained
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- Chopped avocado, cilantro leaves, sliced radishes, sour cream and shredded cheese, for serving
People are also reading…
1. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, poblanos and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles and salt.
2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Serve with desired toppings.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 259 Calories, Total Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 41 g, Fiber: 16 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 9 g, Sodium: 435 mg, Vitamin A: 446 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)