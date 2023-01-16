 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

From the 5 vegetarian recipes to try this week series
  • Updated
This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl.

Vegetarian White Chili

Serves 6

Active Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 small poblano peppers, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 3 (15-ounce) cans no-salt added great northern beans, rinsed
  • 4 cups unsalted vegetable broth
  • 1 (7-ounce) can diced mild green chiles, undrained
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Chopped avocado, cilantro leaves, sliced radishes, sour cream and shredded cheese, for serving

1. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, poblanos and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles and salt.

2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Serve with desired toppings.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 259 Calories, Total Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 41 g, Fiber: 16 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 9 g, Sodium: 435 mg, Vitamin A: 446 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

