EatingWell: This vegan curry is packed with flavor

Here, coconut milk adds creaminess while keeping the dish vegan and richly flavorful. Serve over basmati rice or with a side of naan.

Chickpea Coconut Curry

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small white onion, finely diced

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 (14-ounce) can reduced-fat or light coconut milk

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in ginger, garlic, garam masala, cumin, coriander and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

2. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir in coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Puree the sauce with an immersion blender or in a regular blender until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Return the sauce to the pot, if necessary, and add chickpeas, lemon juice and the remaining pinch of salt. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 303 Calories, Total Fat: 20 g, Saturated Fat: 12 g, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 7 g, Protein: 7 g, Sodium: 480 mg, Vitamin A: 261 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

