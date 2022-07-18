EatingWell: This sweet treat is perfect for kids and adults alike

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

Strawberry & Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Bark

Makes 32 pieces

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours, 10 minutes

3 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup pure maple syrup or honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Stir yogurt, maple syrup (or honey) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scatter the strawberries on top and sprinkle with chocolate chips.

3. Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

To make ahead: Freeze airtight between sheets of parchment for up to one month; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 39 Calories, Total Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Fiber: 0 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 2 g, Sodium: 9 mg, Potassium: 56 mg, Phosphorus: 36 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 3 mcg, Calcium: 28 mg, Vitamin A: 5 IU, Vitamin C: 28 mg, Vitamin D: 0 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)