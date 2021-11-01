EatingWell: This side dish is pretty and pretty good for you!

These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive side dish that’s also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

Serves 6

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 large head red or green cabbage, cut into 10 or 12 wedges

2 teaspoons honey

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Combine pepper, 3 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Brush evenly over all sides of cabbage wedges.

2. Combine honey, 2 tablespoons vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl; set aside.

3. Arrange the cabbage wedges, cut-side down, on a baking sheet. Roast until they start to brown, about 20 minutes. Brush with half the honey-balsamic mixture; turn over and brush with the remaining mixture. Continue roasting until browned and tender, but still holding their shape, about 15 minutes more. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar and sprinkle with thyme, if desired. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 181 Calories, Total Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 11 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 344 mg, Potassium: 475 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 34 mcg, Calcium: 89 mg, Vitamin A: 2110 IU, Vitamin C: 108 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

