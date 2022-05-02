EatingWell: This salad is perfect for lunch or dinner

Apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness in this easy to assemble salad. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
Kale & Strawberry Salad
Serves 4
Active Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
- 8 cups chopped lacinato kale
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 1/2 cups strawberries, halved
- 2 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, crumbled
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1. Combine kale, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Using your hands, massage the kale until well coated, about 1 minute.
2. Whisk vinegar, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3 tablespoons oil.
People are also reading…
3. Add strawberries, goat cheese and walnuts to the kale; drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 301 Calories, Total Fat: 28 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 6 mg, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 411 mg, Vitamin A: 3206 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)