EatingWell: This no-cook breakfast is the perfect grab-and-go meal in the morning

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you’ll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats — inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors — with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Serves 5

Active Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 8 hours

2 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 1/2 cups unsweetened nondairy milk, such as almond or coconut

8 teaspoons light brown sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1. Stir oats, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt together in a large bowl. Divide among five 8-ounce jars. Screw on lids and refrigerate overnight or for up to five days.

Tasty tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: Refrigerate, covered, for up to five days.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 197 Calories, Total Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 35 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Added Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 318 mg, Potassium: 174 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 20 mcg, Calcium: 252 mg, Vitamin A: 252 IU, Vitamin C: 0 mg.

