This twist on the classic sandwich has all the sweet-and-savory flavors you crave in a sloppy Joe, but by swapping in some bulgur for half of the ground beef you cut some saturated fat and get an extra gram of fiber in each serving (the whole-wheat bun and veggies add 6g more). Serve these healthy sloppy Joes with a side of napkins — you’ll need ’em!

Beef & Bulgur Sloppy Joes

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces lean ground beef

1/4 cup bulgur

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 3 minutes.

2. Add beef, bulgur, chili powder, paprika and salt. Cook, stirring and breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon, until the meat is no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add water, ketchup, tomato sauce and Worcestershire. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the bulgur is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Divide the mixture among buns (about 1/2 cup each).

Tasty tip: Bulgur is a quick-cooking whole grain that's made by parboiling, drying and grinding or cracking wheat berries. It can be fine or coarse — the latter best mimics ground beef for this recipe.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 388 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 37 mg, Carbohydrates: 44 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 11 g, Protein: 20 g, Sodium: 787 mg, Potassium: 628 mg, Phosphorus: 249 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Folate: 79 mcg, Calcium: 146 mg, Vitamin A: 1823 IU, Vitamin C: 21 mg, Vitamin D: 2 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)