EatingWell: This is the salad of the summer

This vibrant salad is perfect for barbecues and backyard parties. The dressing is whisked together right in the salad bowl before you add the vegetables, so it’s also incredibly easy to make. Choose a fairly firm avocado so it holds its shape in the salad.
Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad
Serves 4
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
- 1 large English cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted and chopped
1. Whisk oil, vinegar, orange zest, salt, honey and chile powder in a large bowl. Add cucumber; toss gently. Cover and let marinate for 15 minutes. Fold in tomatoes. Gently fold in avocado. Serve immediately.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 172 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Carbohydrates: 11 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Added Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 2 g, Sodium: 308 mg, Potassium: 507 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 54 mcg, Calcium: 30 mg, Vitamin A: 603 IU, Vitamin C: 14 mg.
