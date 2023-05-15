These gnocchi are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside because you saute them in hot oil. Plus, they leave a little fond (crispy brown bits) in the pan that adds toasty flavor to the tomato and leek sauce, which is cooked in the same pan. Since this easy gnocchi recipe calls for store-bought shelf-stable gnocchi, it’s quick to prepare — just 20 minutes, start to finish.

Crispy Gnocchi Pasta with Tomatoes & Leeks

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 pound gnocchi, preferably whole-wheat

2 cups sliced leek (about 1 large)

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage, plus more for garnish

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and leek to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender-crisp, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add sage and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine and butter and cook until the butter melts, about 1 minute. Return the gnocchi to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until hot, 1 to 2 minutes more.

3. Serve the gnocchi and vegetables topped with Parmesan, pepper and more sage, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 399 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 20 mg, Carbohydrates: 48 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 9 g, Sodium: 501 mg, Potassium: 455 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 40 mcg, Calcium: 101 mg, Vitamin A: 1600 IU, Vitamin C: 16 mg.

