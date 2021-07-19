EatingWell: This dish gives off a Mediterranean vibe

A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.

Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Serves 4

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 portobello mushrooms (about 14 ounces), wiped clean, stems and gills removed

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons pitted and sliced Kalamata olives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Combine 2 tablespoons oil, the garlic, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and salt in a small bowl. Using a silicone brush, coat mushrooms all over with the oil mixture. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until the mushrooms are mostly soft, 8 to 10 minutes.