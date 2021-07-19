 Skip to main content
EatingWell: This dish gives off a Mediterranean vibe
AP

EatingWell: This dish gives off a Mediterranean vibe

You can serve these versatile mushrooms as a side or main dish.

A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.

Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Serves 4

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 portobello mushrooms (about 14 ounces), wiped clean, stems and gills removed
  • 1 cup chopped spinach
  • 1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons pitted and sliced Kalamata olives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Combine 2 tablespoons oil, the garlic, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and salt in a small bowl. Using a silicone brush, coat mushrooms all over with the oil mixture. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until the mushrooms are mostly soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine spinach, tomatoes, feta, olives, oregano and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium bowl. Once the mushrooms have softened, remove from the oven and fill with the spinach mixture. Bake until the tomatoes have wilted, about 10 minutes.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 151 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 11 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 4 g, Sodium: 390 mg, Potassium: 466 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 49 mcg, Calcium: 83 mg, Vitamin A: 936 IU, Vitamin C: 5 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

