EatingWell: This delicious dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser

If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water. Some believe it first appeared in the 1940 s, but others claim it showed...