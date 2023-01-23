EatingWell: This delicious dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser

Perfect for any day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip
Serves 12
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
4 medium ripe avocados, divided
1 to 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
3/4 cup no-salt-added canned black beans, rinsed
3/4 cup frozen whole kernel fire-roasted corn, thawed
1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1. Mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl with a fork. Stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice along with the salt, cumin and pepper until combined.
2. Cut the 2 remaining avocados into small chunks. Add to the mashed avocado mixture along with beans, corn, jalapeño and cilantro; stir until combined. Add more lime juice to taste, if desired.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 130 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 152 mg, Potassium: 390 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 58 mcg, Calcium: 17 mg, Vitamin A: 143 IU, Vitamin C: 9 mg.
