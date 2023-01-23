 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: This delicious dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser

entree-eating-20230123

Game day fare should include this bean dip.

 Jamie Vespa/TNS

Perfect for any day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Serves 12

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

4 medium ripe avocados, divided

1 to 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

3/4 cup no-salt-added canned black beans, rinsed

3/4 cup frozen whole kernel fire-roasted corn, thawed

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1. Mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl with a fork. Stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice along with the salt, cumin and pepper until combined.

2. Cut the 2 remaining avocados into small chunks. Add to the mashed avocado mixture along with beans, corn, jalapeño and cilantro; stir until combined. Add more lime juice to taste, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 130 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 152 mg, Potassium: 390 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 58 mcg, Calcium: 17 mg, Vitamin A: 143 IU, Vitamin C: 9 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water. Some believe it first appeared in the 1940 s, but others claim it showed...

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

When you want something to warm up, what could be better than a crisp, fluffy baked potato? For me, it' s a mashed stuffed potato studded with broccoli florets and crowned with a melted cheddar cheese topping. This is the dish you may want to eat on a chilly day: It' s creamy, comforting and satisfying.

