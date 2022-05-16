 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EatingWell: This bright, clean coleslaw is perfect for a picnic

From the 5 fresh meals to make this week series
  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20220516

This vinegary coleslaw is light and fresh.

 Jack Mitz/TNS

Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.

Vinegary Coleslaw

Serves 2

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

  • 2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Pinch of celery seed
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cabbage
  • 1 carrot, peeled and grated
  • 1/4 cup slivered red onion

1. Whisk vinegar, oil, sugar, mustard, celery seed and salt in a medium bowl.

2. Add cabbage, carrot and onion, and toss to coat.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 104 Calories, Total Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 1 g, Sodium: 137 mg, Potassium: 217 mg, Phosphorus: 30 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 32 mcg, Calcium: 37 mg, Vitamin A: 5147 IU, Vitamin C: 23 mg, Vitamin D: 0 IU.

People are also reading…

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bright lemon balances richness of one-pot pasta

Bright lemon balances richness of one-pot pasta

Tomatoes may get more attention. But throughout Italy, lemon often finds its way into pasta. The sour and subtly sweet citrus balances the noodle’s starch and the sauce’s heft. It functions much like the freshly ground black pepper that offsets pecorino Romano in cacio e pepe. And it serves a similar role as tomato often does, providing acidity that cuts through cheese. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street had this in mind for a spaghetti recipe that prominently features lemon. The bright, bracing zest and juice perk up the savoriness of garlic, pancetta and capers. A dusting of golden crisp breadcrumbs adds texture.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook safe at your summer BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News