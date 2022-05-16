EatingWell: This bright, clean coleslaw is perfect for a picnic

Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.
Vinegary Coleslaw
Serves 2
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
- 2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Pinch of celery seed
- Pinch of salt
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 carrot, peeled and grated
- 1/4 cup slivered red onion
1. Whisk vinegar, oil, sugar, mustard, celery seed and salt in a medium bowl.
2. Add cabbage, carrot and onion, and toss to coat.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 104 Calories, Total Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 1 g, Sodium: 137 mg, Potassium: 217 mg, Phosphorus: 30 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 32 mcg, Calcium: 37 mg, Vitamin A: 5147 IU, Vitamin C: 23 mg, Vitamin D: 0 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)
