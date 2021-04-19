EatingWell: These steak fajitas are perfect for Cinco de Mayo

1. Place jalapenos, quartered onion and cilantro in a blender or food processor and blend until finely chopped. Add beer, salad dressing, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt and cumin and puree until smooth. Stir in bay leaf.

2. Place steak in a gallon-size sealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over it. Close and refrigerate, turning occasionally, for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.

To grill the steak:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Remove the steak from the marinade and place on the grill. (Discard marinade.) Grill 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium. Remove the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

To prepare the vegetables:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add chiles and onion strips, sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring, until blackened in spots and just softened, 4 to 6 minutes.

To serve:

1. Holding your knife at a 45-degree angle to the steak, very thinly slice across the grain — this helps keep the fajita tender. Serve the steak and vegetables on a platter with the tortillas so everyone can make their own fajitas.