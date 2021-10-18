EatingWell: These enchiladas are healthy and easy to make

The butternut squash and cauliflower in these easy layered enchiladas are frozen and don’t need to be thawed, making this a healthy and quick dinner. Look for canned tomatillos, sometimes labeled green tomatoes, in the international aisle of your grocery store.

Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Enchiladas

Serves 8

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

2 (11-ounce) cans whole tomatillos, drained

2 cups diced white onion, divided

3/4 cup packed fresh cilantro

2 small cloves garlic

1 serrano or jalapeno chile, chopped, seeded if desired

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

16 (5- to 6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups frozen diced butternut squash

2 cups frozen cauliflower florets

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

1. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. Combine tomatillos, 1 cup onion, the cilantro, garlic, chile, lime juice and cumin in a blender; puree on high until smooth, about 1 minute.

3. Spread 1/2 cup of the sauce in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Layer 4 tortillas over the sauce. Top with 1/2 cup squash, 1/2 cup cauliflower, 1/2 cup cheese and 1/4 cup of the remaining onion. Repeat the layers twice. Top with the remaining tortillas, squash, cauliflower and onion. Spread the remaining sauce on top.

4. Coat a large piece of foil with cooking spray and cover the baking dish tightly. Bake the enchiladas for 10 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle on the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Continue baking until the cheese is melted and the edges are starting to brown, 15 to 20 minutes more.

Tasty tip

Refrigerate sauce (Step 2) for up to three days or freeze for up to three months.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 264 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 25 mg, Carbohydrates: 34 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 12 g, Sodium: 290 mg, Potassium: 446 mg, Folate: 45 mcg, Calcium: 302 mg.

Carbohydrate servings 2 1/2.

