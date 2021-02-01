EatingWell: The ultimate weeknight dinner

These shrimp and pesto bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they’re basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.
Charred Shrimp & Pesto Bowls
Serves 4
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
- 1/3 cup prepared pesto
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp (16-20 count), patted dry
- 4 cups arugula
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 avocado, diced
1. Whisk pesto, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Remove 4 tablespoons of the mixture to a small bowl; set both bowls aside.
2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until just cooked through with a slight char, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove to a plate.
3. Add arugula and quinoa to the large bowl with the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide the arugula mixture between 4 bowls. Top with tomatoes, avocado and shrimp. Drizzle each bowl with 1 tablespoon of the reserved pesto mixture.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 429 Calories, Total Fat: 22 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 187 mg, Carbohydrates: 29 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 30 g, Sodium: 571 mg, Potassium: 901 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 108 mcg, Calcium: 205 mg, Vitamin A: 1125 IU, Vitamin C: 14 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)
