EatingWell: The ultimate weeknight dinner

These shrimp and pesto bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they’re basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

Charred Shrimp & Pesto Bowls

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1/3 cup prepared pesto

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp (16-20 count), patted dry

4 cups arugula

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 avocado, diced

1. Whisk pesto, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Remove 4 tablespoons of the mixture to a small bowl; set both bowls aside.

2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until just cooked through with a slight char, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove to a plate.