Delicious as an appetizer, or atop a dinner salad or served alongside rice for a light weeknight meal, the shrimp are coated in sweet heat thanks to hot honey and Sriracha. If you want to take the heat down a notch, use regular honey instead.

Hot Honey Grilled Shrimp

Serves 4

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

1 tablespoon hot honey

1 tablespoon Sriracha

1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 large clove garlic, grated

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 pound large shrimp (21-24 count), peeled and deveined

1 scallion, sliced

Lime wedges for serving

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Stir honey, Sriracha, ginger, garlic and salt together in a large bowl. Add shrimp and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

3. Thread the shrimp onto 4 metal skewers. Grill, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes total. Sprinkle with scallion and serve with lime wedges on the side, if desired.

Tasty tip: Hot honey is honey infused with chiles that give it a subtle kick. Look for it online or in well-stocked supermarkets or make your own by combining honey with hot sauce or a pinch of cayenne.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 120 Calories, Total Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 183 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 23 g, Sodium: 312 mg, Potassium: 334 mg, Vitamin A: 163 IU.

