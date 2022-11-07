 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

entree-eating-20221107

Butter and buttermilk make these potatoes extra creamy.

 Victor Protasio/TNS

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2. Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Buttermilk

Serves 6

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

  • 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons butter (1/2 stick), softened
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk, warmed
  • 3 tablespoons mashed roasted garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1. Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and steam until tender, adding more water as needed, 30 to 40 minutes. Drain.

2. Pass the potatoes through a ricer into the pot; stir in butter, buttermilk, garlic and salt. Serve hot.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 174 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 21 mg, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 240 mg, Potassium: 400 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 11 mcg, Calcium: 42 mg, Vitamin A: 249 IU, Vitamin C: 9 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

