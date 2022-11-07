EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2. Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Buttermilk
Serves 6
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
- 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 tablespoons butter (1/2 stick), softened
- 1/2 cup buttermilk, warmed
- 3 tablespoons mashed roasted garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1. Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and steam until tender, adding more water as needed, 30 to 40 minutes. Drain.
2. Pass the potatoes through a ricer into the pot; stir in butter, buttermilk, garlic and salt. Serve hot.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 174 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 21 mg, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 240 mg, Potassium: 400 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 11 mcg, Calcium: 42 mg, Vitamin A: 249 IU, Vitamin C: 9 mg.
