 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20221107

Butter and buttermilk make these potatoes extra creamy.

 Victor Protasio/TNS

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2. Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Buttermilk

Serves 6

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons butter (1/2 stick), softened

1/2 cup buttermilk, warmed

3 tablespoons mashed roasted garlic

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

People are also reading…

1. Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and steam until tender, adding more water as needed, 30 to 40 minutes. Drain.

2. Pass the potatoes through a ricer into the pot; stir in butter, buttermilk, garlic and salt. Serve hot.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 174 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 21 mg, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 240 mg, Potassium: 400 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 11 mcg, Calcium: 42 mg, Vitamin A: 249 IU, Vitamin C: 9 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recipe: One-pot chicken paprika is a weeknight winner

Recipe: One-pot chicken paprika is a weeknight winner

In this streamlined recipe, you rub a paprika-based spice mixture on bone-in chicken thighs, sear the chicken in a skillet, then toast rice and veggies in the chicken drippings. The chicken goes back into the skillet, then the whole thing goes into the oven for 30 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork, add a few chopped herbs, and dinner is served.

Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal

Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal

When you’re short on time, reach for this stir-fry recipe. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to navigate office politics in your corporate jungle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News