EatingWell: Sweet and sour pork chops will be on your dinner table in just 15 minutes!

You’ ll enjoy classic Chinese flavors in this dish.

 Jennifer Causey/TNS

You’ll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.

Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

Serves 4

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

1 pound thin, boneless pork chops, trimmed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/2 cup sesame seeds

2 tablespoons peanut oil

3 tablespoons apricot jam

2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari or reduced-sodium soy sauce

Sliced scallions for garnish

1. Sprinkle pork with salt and white pepper. Place sesame seeds in a shallow dish and dredge the pork in them, pressing to help them adhere.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 F, 6 to 8 minutes total.

3. Meanwhile, combine jam and tamari (or soy sauce) in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until darkened and slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve the pork with the sauce, garnished with scallions, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 415 Calories, Total Fat: 28 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 68 mg, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Added Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 29 g, Sodium: 607 mg, Potassium: 332 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 0 mcg, Calcium: 66 mg, Vitamin A: 18 IU, Vitamin C: 0 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

