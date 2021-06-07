 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EatingWell: Summer salad is an easy weeknight meal
0 comments
AP

EatingWell: Summer salad is an easy weeknight meal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
entree-eating-20210607

Chickpeas and edamame add substance.

This gorgeous summer vegetable salad is loaded with produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.

Big Beautiful Summer Salad

Serves 6

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

  • 3 small golden beets (10 ounces total), peeled and trimmed
  • 2 small ripe avocados (6 ounces each)
  • 1 cup chopped fresh herbs (such as tarragon, dill, parsley, chives and/or cilantro)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 8 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 1 (15-ounce can) no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup lightly packed microgreens (such as pea shoots)
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears)
  • 1 cup frozen edamame, thawed
  • 1 small watermelon radish, halved and thinly sliced on a mandoline (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1. Wrap beets together in 1 sheet of microwavable parchment paper. Microwave on high until tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Cut each beet into 8 wedges.

2. Meanwhile, cut 1 avocado into 12 wedges. Chop the remaining avocado.

3. Combine herbs, buttermilk, water, garlic, 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a blender. Puree until smooth, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add the chopped avocado; process on medium speed until blended and smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

4. Arrange romaine on a large platter. Top with chickpeas, microgreens, corn, edamame, radish slices, beet wedges and avocado wedges. Drizzle with oil and the remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice; sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon the buttermilk dressing over the salad.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 291 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Fiber: 10 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Protein: 10 g, Sodium: 400 mg, Potassium: 919 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 322 mcg, Calcium: 116 mg, Vitamin A: 6097 IU, Vitamin C: 22 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recipe of the Day: Lobster Roll
Food and Cooking

Recipe of the Day: Lobster Roll

  • Updated

There's no reason why lobster rolls should be relegated to beachy vacations and road trips through New England. The essence of the lobster salad is super easy to replicate at home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News