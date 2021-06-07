EatingWell: Summer salad is an easy weeknight meal

2. Meanwhile, cut 1 avocado into 12 wedges. Chop the remaining avocado.

3. Combine herbs, buttermilk, water, garlic, 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a blender. Puree until smooth, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add the chopped avocado; process on medium speed until blended and smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

4. Arrange romaine on a large platter. Top with chickpeas, microgreens, corn, edamame, radish slices, beet wedges and avocado wedges. Drizzle with oil and the remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice; sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon the buttermilk dressing over the salad.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 291 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Fiber: 10 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Protein: 10 g, Sodium: 400 mg, Potassium: 919 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 322 mcg, Calcium: 116 mg, Vitamin A: 6097 IU, Vitamin C: 22 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

