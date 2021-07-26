EatingWell: Summer’s bounty means it’s time for zucchini fritters!

Serve these crispy zucchini fritters with creamy dill-yogurt sauce during the summer when zucchinis are abundant at the farmers market (or in your backyard garden). The key to the best fritters is moisture management. Zucchini is primarily made up of water, so this recipe starts with a two-step process of salting and squeezing the vegetable to remove as much of that water as possible. Once that simple step is done, this easy recipe comes together in a snap.
Zucchini Fritters with Dill Yogurt
Serves 6
Active Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
- 1 1/2 pounds zucchini, grated
- 1 1/8 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1/3 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1. Place zucchini in a fine-mesh strainer and toss with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Let stand for 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, sour cream, dill, vinegar, water, lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
3. Place the zucchini in a clean dish towel and squeeze until dry. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in egg, flour, cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Using 2 tablespoons of the zucchini mixture to make each fritter, drop 6 fritters into the pan and flatten with a spatula into 2-inch disks. Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining zucchini mixture and 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle the fritters with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately with the reserved sauce.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 104 Calories, Total Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 26 mg, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 292 mg, Potassium: 269 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 40 mcg, Calcium: 33 mg, Vitamin A: 239 IU, Vitamin C: 15 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)