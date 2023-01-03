EatingWell: Start the year off right with an easy salad

Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.
Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad
Serves 1
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
1/2 (5-ounce) can water-packed tuna, drained
1/4 cup diced avocado
1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seed dressing
1 tablespoon diced red onion
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups baby spinach
1 tablespoon sunflower seeds
1. Combine tuna, avocado, tomatoes, dressing, onion and oil in a medium bowl. Serve over spinach and sprinkle with sunflower seeds.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 416 Calories, Total Fat: 33 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 29 mg, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Protein: 18 g, Sodium: 456 mg, Potassium: 811 mg, Phosphorus: 262 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 170 mcg, Calcium: 99 mg.
