 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EatingWell: Start the year off right with an easy salad

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20230103

This delicious dish offers plenty of varying textures.

 Greg Dupree/TNS

Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad

Serves 1

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

1/2 (5-ounce) can water-packed tuna, drained

1/4 cup diced avocado

1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seed dressing

1 tablespoon diced red onion

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups baby spinach

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

1. Combine tuna, avocado, tomatoes, dressing, onion and oil in a medium bowl. Serve over spinach and sprinkle with sunflower seeds.

People are also reading…

Recipe nutrition per serving: 416 Calories, Total Fat: 33 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 29 mg, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Protein: 18 g, Sodium: 456 mg, Potassium: 811 mg, Phosphorus: 262 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 170 mcg, Calcium: 99 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to have a successful Dry January

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News