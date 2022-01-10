EatingWell: Spruce up your salmon with this exciting new recipe

The sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze.

Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

4 scallions, whites and greens separated

1 clove garlic, grated

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, plus more for garnish, toasted

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon mirin

1 1/4 pounds skin-on salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola or grapeseed oil

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Finely chop scallion whites and place in a small bowl (chop and reserve greens for garnish). Add garlic, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, honey and mirin and stir to combine.

3. Pat salmon dry and sprinkle with salt. Heat canola (or grapeseed) oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the salmon, skin-side up, and cook until the underside is browned and releases easily from the pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the salmon and spoon the sauce over the top.

4. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the salmon flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle the salmon with scallion greens and more sesame seeds, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 265 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 29 g, Sodium: 561 mg, Vitamin A: 354 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

