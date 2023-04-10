Sauteing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Serves 4

Active Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound chicken tenders

2 medium leeks, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, plus more for serving

1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (5-ounce) package baby spinach

1 cup packed fresh parsley leaves

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, flipping once, until browned and cooked through, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add leeks, onion and celery to the pot. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up any browned bits, until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add broth, salt and pepper; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Add asparagus and spinach; cook until the asparagus is tender, about 5 minutes more.

3. Shred the chicken into bite-size pieces and add to the soup. Stir in parsley and Parmesan. Serve the soup topped with more pepper and Parmesan, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 314 Calories, Total Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 60 mg, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 38 g, Sodium: 742 mg, Potassium: 713 mg, Iron: 5 mg, Folate: 221 mcg, Calcium: 174 mg, Vitamin A: 5499 IU, Vitamin C: 47 mg.

