EatingWell: Spice up your pork chops with Cajun seasoning

Cajun seasoning gives this pork Louisiana flair.

A Cajun-seasoned pork chop rub adds a delicious smoky flavor to this easy skillet dish. This polenta has a nice sharp bite thanks to cheddar cheese. Don’t have any on hand? Try Parmesan or Gouda instead.

Cajun Skillet Pork Chops with Asparagus & Cheesy Polenta

Serves 4

Active Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1 1/2 pounds thin-cut bone-in pork chops
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil, divided
  • 1 pound asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 1 1/4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 4 scallions, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Slowly whisk in cornmeal and reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and the cornmeal is tender, about 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, season pork chops with Cajun seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning once, until browned, about 1 minute per side. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140 F, 3 to 6 minutes more. Transfer the pork to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, asparagus, wine and pinch of salt to the pan. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the asparagus is tender, about 3 minutes.

4. Remove the polenta from the heat and stir in cheese, scallions, butter, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the pork chops with the asparagus and polenta.

Tasty tips

The aromatic blend, made with paprika, garlic and onion powders, dried herbs and cayenne for a touch of heat, is delicious on meat, seafood and stirred into soup. Look for a salt-free version if that’s a concern for you.

565 Calories, Total Fat: 35 g, Saturated Fat: 14 g, Cholesterol: 111 mg, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 37 g, Sodium: 658 mg, Potassium: 627 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 61 mcg, Calcium: 298 mg, Vitamin A: 1250 IU, Vitamin C: 7 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

