 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EatingWell: Smoky shrimp tostadas are perfect for summer

  • 0
entree-eating-20220711

Grill the shrimp to get that smoky essence.

Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don’t steam.

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (21-25 count)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded cabbage
  • 1 cup guacamole
  • 1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, sliced
  • 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Crumbled cotija cheese and sour cream, for serving

People are also reading…

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon oil, 2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning and 1 teaspoon garlic powder in a large bowl. Thread onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Brush both sides of each tortilla with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

3. Grill the shrimp until lightly browned and cooked through, flipping once, about 4 minutes. Grill the tortillas until lightly charred and crispy, flipping once, about 2 minutes.

4. Top the tortillas with cabbage, guacamole, jalapeno and the grilled shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with cotija cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 364 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 183 mg, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 27 g, Sodium: 629 mg, Potassium: 739 mg, Vitamin A: 467 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Kitchn: Go retro with popcorn salad

The Kitchn: Go retro with popcorn salad

Popcorn salad is a star at picnics and barbecues all across the Midwest. Undeniably curious in both title and texture, popcorn salad is a surprisingly delicious retro side dish whose satisfying crunch will keep you going back for more.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News