EatingWell: Smoky shrimp tostadas are perfect for summer

Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don’t steam.

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (21-25 count)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

8 corn tortillas

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup guacamole

1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, sliced

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Crumbled cotija cheese and sour cream, for serving

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon oil, 2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning and 1 teaspoon garlic powder in a large bowl. Thread onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Brush both sides of each tortilla with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

3. Grill the shrimp until lightly browned and cooked through, flipping once, about 4 minutes. Grill the tortillas until lightly charred and crispy, flipping once, about 2 minutes.

4. Top the tortillas with cabbage, guacamole, jalapeno and the grilled shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with cotija cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 364 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 183 mg, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 27 g, Sodium: 629 mg, Potassium: 739 mg, Vitamin A: 467 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)