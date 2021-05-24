EatingWell: Skip frying, but keep all the crunch

You’ll love this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get nice and crispy.
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Serves 4
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
- 1 large egg white
- 2 1/4 cups cornflakes, crushed
- 1 pound cod, cut into 4 pieces
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish
- 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns
- Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, cabbage, bell peppers and/or tomatoes for serving
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with foil, place a wire rack on it and coat with cooking spray.
2. Whisk egg white in a shallow dish until frothy. Place cornflakes in another shallow dish. Sprinkle cod with garlic powder, pepper and salt. Dredge the cod in egg white, shaking off any excess, then coat with cornflakes, pressing to help them stick. Place on the prepared rack. Coat the top and sides of the fish with cooking spray.
3. Bake the fish until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 F, 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Combine mayonnaise and relish in a small bowl. Serve the fish on buns with some of the sauce and vegetables.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 342 Calories, Total Fat: 16 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 52 mg, Carbohydrates: 29 g, Fiber: 3 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 20 g, Sodium: 724 mg, Potassium: 441 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 66 mcg, Calcium: 61 mg, Vitamin A: 666 IU, Vitamin C: 4 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)