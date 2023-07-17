This combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1 pound plum tomatoes, chopped

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

1 clove garlic, grated

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 pounds eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

8 ounces whole-wheat penne

1/4 cup shaved ricotta salata or crumbled feta cheese

1. Put a large pot of water on to boil. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Toss tomatoes with 3 tablespoons oil, the oregano, garlic, pepper, crushed red pepper and salt in a large bowl.

3. Brush eggplant with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Grill, turning once, until tender and charred in spots, about 4 minutes per side. Let cool for 10 minutes. Chop into bite-size pieces and add to the tomatoes along with basil.

4. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

5. Serve the tomato mixture on the pasta. Sprinkle with cheese.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 449 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Carbohydrates: 62 g, Fiber: 12 g, Total Sugars: 10 g, Protein: 14 g, Sodium: 392 mg, Potassium: 841 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Folate: 94 mcg, Calcium: 109 mg, Vitamin A: 1374 IU, Vitamin C: 21 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)