EatingWell: Short on time? This healthy meal comes together quick.

This easy chicken skillet recipe comes together in just 30 minutes to help you put a healthy meal on the table fast. Sweet red grapefruit is a favorite for this dish, but any variety will do. Serve this juicy recipe with rice to soak up the sauce.

Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet with Grapefruit Salsa

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

2 grapefruit

3 scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens separated, divided

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 teaspoons honey

1 pound chicken cutlets

2 teaspoons ancho chile powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1. Remove skin and white pith from each grapefruit with a knife. Working over a medium bowl, cut grapefruit segments from their surrounding membranes and place them in the bowl. Squeeze juice from the membranes into the bowl. Add scallion greens, lime zest, lime juice and honey. Strain 1/3 cup of the juice from the salsa into a measuring cup and set aside.

2. Pat chicken dry and sprinkle both sides with chile powder and salt. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until browned and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean plate.

3. Meanwhile, add the reserved 1/3 cup juice and scallion whites to the pan, scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Bring to a simmer. Stir in butter and remove from heat.

4. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve the chicken topped with the sauce and the salsa.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 283 Calories, Total Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 73 mg, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 12 g, Protein: 27 g, Sodium: 407 mg, Vitamin A: 2024 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

