EatingWell: Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty — the flavorful oil they’re packed in is used to saute; the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

8 ounces chicken cutlets

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1/2 cup slivered oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, plus 1 tablespoon oil from the jar

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Sprinkle chicken with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat sun-dried tomato oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 F, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add sun-dried tomatoes and shallots to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to high and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to medium and stir in cream, any accumulated juices from the chicken and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes.

4. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve the chicken topped with the sauce and parsley.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 324 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 8 g, Cholesterol: 97 mg, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 25 g, Sodium: 250 mg, Potassium: 532 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 17 mcg, Calcium: 51 mg, Vitamin A: 1030 IU, Vitamin C: 18 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)