EatingWell: Sesame-ginger salmon will have you salivating for a scrumptious dinner

This quick sesame-ginger salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.

Ginger-Roasted Salmon and Broccoli

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1 1/2 tablespoons toasted dark sesame oil

1 1/2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari

1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

8 cups large broccoli florets with 2-inch stalks attached (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon molasses

1 1/4 pounds wild salmon, cut into 4 portions

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Whisk oil, tamari, vinegar, ginger and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add broccoli and toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared pan using tongs or a slotted spoon, leaving as much marinade as possible in the bowl. Whisk molasses into the remaining marinade.

3. Roast the broccoli for 5 minutes. Move it to one side of the pan and place salmon on the other side. Season the salmon with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and brush with the molasses glaze. Roast until the salmon is just cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes more. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 323 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 10 g, Added Sugars: 7 g, Protein: 34 g, Sodium: 603 mg, Potassium: 1044 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 18 mcg, Calcium: 158 mg, Vitamin A: 2205 IU, Vitamin C: 106 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

