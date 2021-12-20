EatingWell: Serve healthy beef short ribs for a winning dinner

Now here’s a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Serves 6

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 4 1/2 to 8 1/2 hours

6 bone-in beef short ribs (about 3 1/4 pounds)

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

1. Sprinkle ribs with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ribs and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, garlic and thyme; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

3. Add vinegar and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is mostly reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker and add broth. Cover and cook on High for 4 hours or Low for 8 hours.

4. Transfer the ribs to a serving platter. Transfer the liquid to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk cornstarch and water in a small bowl and add to the boiling liquid. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the ribs with the gravy and sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 281 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 59 mg, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 20 g, Sodium: 416 mg, Potassium: 513 mg, Folate: 10 mcg, Calcium: 30 mg.

Carbohydrate servings: 1.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

