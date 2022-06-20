EatingWell: Savor the flavor of these wraps

These chicken lettuce wraps are crunchy and light, and they combine for a flavorful meal. The sweet, anise-like flavor of Thai basil pairs well with the bold taste of the peanut sauce, but regular basil — or even mint or cilantro — works well too.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Serves 4

Active Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

2 large cloves garlic, grated

1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus wedges for serving

1/3 cup unsalted peanuts chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, preferably thai, plus more for garnish

8 large butterhead lettuce leaves (or 16 small leaves)

1 medium mango, sliced

4 radishes, thinly sliced

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1. Combine chicken, water, tamari (or soy sauce), garlic and ginger in an electric pressure cooker. Close and lock the lid. Cook at high pressure for 9 minutes. Carefully release the pressure manually. Remove the chicken to a plate to cool.

2. Switch to Saute mode. Boil the liquid remaining in the cooker until reduced by about half, about 8 minutes. Turn off the heat and whisk in peanut butter, honey and lime juice until smooth. Using two forks, shred the chicken. Mix the chicken, peanuts and basil into the sauce. Serve the chicken in lettuce leaves with mango, radishes, carrot, lime wedges and more basil, if desired.

Recipe tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled “gluten-free,” as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 497 Calories, Total Fat: 23 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 133 mg, Carbohydrates: 39 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 29 g, Protein: 38 g, Sodium: 594 mg, Potassium: 847 mg, Vitamin A: 3296 IU.

