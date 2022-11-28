EatingWell: Savor the flavor of fall with this delicious cake

This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving.

Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake

Serves 10

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup canola oil

2 small crisp apples, such as Gala

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons heavy cream

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Generously coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

2. Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, spice blend, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and baking soda in a medium bowl.

3. Beat eggs and granulated sugar in another medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add yogurt and vanilla; beat to combine. Gradually beat in oil and continue beating until well-combined, about 30 seconds. Add the dry ingredients and beat just until combined, scraping down the sides as necessary.

4. Grate one apple onto a paper towel and blot to remove excess moisture. Fold the grated apple into the batter. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Halve and thinly slice the remaining apple. Arrange the slices decoratively on top of the batter.

5. Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

6. Just before serving, heat brown sugar and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until the sugar melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cream and a pinch of salt and bring to a simmer. Immediately remove from heat and let cool, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Drizzle the glaze over the cake.

Tasty tip

When made ahead, store airtight at room temperature for up to three days.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 339 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 44 mg, Carbohydrates: 40 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 22 g, Added Sugars: 18 g, Protein: 4 g, Sodium: 329 mg, Potassium: 105 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 43 mcg, Calcium: 40 mg, Vitamin A: 151 IU, Vitamin C: 2 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)