Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.

Recipe: Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Serves 8

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 8 hours, 15 minutes

1 lemon

1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, quartered

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup honey

1. Remove 2 teaspoons zest and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from lemon. In a blender or food processor combine strawberries, blueberries, and the water. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. Add lemon zest and juice and honey. Cover and blend or process until combined.

2. Pour mixture into eight 3-oz. paper cups or ice pop molds. Insert sticks in molds. If using paper cups, cover each cup with foil. Cut a small slit in foil and insert a wooden stick into each pop. Freeze overnight or until firm.

Tasty tip

For a smoother pop, blend or process fruit until nearly smooth as directed in Step 1, then press through a fine-mesh sieve to remove seeds. Continue as directed.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 53 Calories, Total Fat: 0 g, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 12 g, Protein: 0 g, Sodium: 1 mg, Potassium: 60 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 7 mcg, Calcium: 7 mg, Vitamin A: 15 IU, Vitamin C: 17 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)