EatingWell: Satisfy your sweet tooth this Valentine’s Day with these protein-packed brownie bites

This not-too-sweet mini dessert combines the flavors of peanut butter cups and chocolate cake. Quinoa flour adds protein and makes these bites gluten-free, but feel free to substitute white whole-wheat flour instead.
Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
Serves 24
Active Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
3/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
2 large eggs
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup quinoa flour or white whole-wheat flour
1/3 cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder (not Dutch-process)
People are also reading…
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 24-cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
2. Beat peanut butter and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in eggs, brown sugar and vanilla. Whisk quinoa (or whole-wheat) flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a small bowl. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined. Divide the batter among the prepared mini muffin cups and sprinkle the tops with chocolate chips.
3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a brownie comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool completely before storing, about 1 hour.
Tasty tip: To make ahead, store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 133 Calories, Total Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 23 mg, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 93 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)