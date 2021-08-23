EatingWell: Romesco sauce elevates this chicken dish

Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, the peppers and tomato are scorched on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.
Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce
Serves 4
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
- 2 medium red bell peppers
- 1 medium tomato
- 1 pound chicken cutlets
- 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Chopped scallions for garnish
1. Preheat grill to medium-high. Grill bell peppers and tomato, turning occasionally, until blistered all over and charred in spots, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill the chicken, flipping occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, 6 to 8 minutes total. Transfer to a plate, tent with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.
3. Remove and discard skin and seeds from the peppers and tomato. Place the peppers and tomato in a blender and add pecans, garlic, oil, vinegar, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Puree on high until well combined, about 1 minute. Serve the chicken with the sauce and topped with scallions, if desired.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 307 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 62 mg, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 25 g, Sodium: 496 mg, Potassium: 470 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 42 mcg, Calcium: 35 mg, Vitamin A: 2253 IU, Vitamin C: 81 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)