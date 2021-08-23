EatingWell: Romesco sauce elevates this chicken dish

Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, the peppers and tomato are scorched on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.

Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

2 medium red bell peppers

1 medium tomato

1 pound chicken cutlets

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Chopped scallions for garnish

1. Preheat grill to medium-high. Grill bell peppers and tomato, turning occasionally, until blistered all over and charred in spots, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.