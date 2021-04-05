EatingWell: Rainbow veggie wraps, the perfect healthy bite for kids

There’s definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus, then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess dressing, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive, but they’re easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for a quick lunch or dinner.
Rainbow Veggie Wraps
Serves 4
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 4 8-inch multigrain tortillas or wraps
- 1 cup prepared olive hummus
- 2 ounces thinly sliced cheddar cheese
- 1 1/3 cups baby spinach
- 1 cup sliced red bell pepper
- 1 cup broccoli sprouts
- 1 cup thinly shredded red cabbage
- 1 cup julienned carrots
- Green goddess dressing for serving
1. Spread each tortilla with 1/4 cup hummus. Top each with one-fourth each cheese, spinach, bell pepper, sprouts, cabbage and carrots. Roll up each wrap, place seam-side down.
2. Slice the wraps into 1-inch rounds. Serve with dressing for dipping, if desired.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 390 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 14 mg, Carbohydrates: 40 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 12 g, Sodium: 791 mg, Potassium: 213 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 36 mcg, Calcium: 279 mg, Vitamin A: 7185 IU, Vitamin C: 61 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)