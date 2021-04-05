 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EatingWell: Rainbow veggie wraps, the perfect healthy bite for kids
0 comments
AP

EatingWell: Rainbow veggie wraps, the perfect healthy bite for kids

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
entree-eating-20210405

Kids can make this wrap on their own.

There’s definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus, then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess dressing, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive, but they’re easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for a quick lunch or dinner.

Rainbow Veggie Wraps

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 4 8-inch multigrain tortillas or wraps
  • 1 cup prepared olive hummus
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/3 cups baby spinach
  • 1 cup sliced red bell pepper
  • 1 cup broccoli sprouts
  • 1 cup thinly shredded red cabbage
  • 1 cup julienned carrots
  • Green goddess dressing for serving

1. Spread each tortilla with 1/4 cup hummus. Top each with one-fourth each cheese, spinach, bell pepper, sprouts, cabbage and carrots. Roll up each wrap, place seam-side down.

2. Slice the wraps into 1-inch rounds. Serve with dressing for dipping, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 390 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 14 mg, Carbohydrates: 40 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 12 g, Sodium: 791 mg, Potassium: 213 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 36 mcg, Calcium: 279 mg, Vitamin A: 7185 IU, Vitamin C: 61 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is a Fiddlehead?
Food and Cooking

What Is a Fiddlehead?

  • Updated

Fiddleheads are an example of a springtime delicacy with a short season. The shoots can be found at farmer's markets and grocery stores from April to June and they make a great addition to a variety of spring and summer meals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News