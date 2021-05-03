EatingWell: Pesto turns a simple pasta salad into an easy dinner

Creamy pesto sauce turns a simple pasta salad with broccoli and tomatoes into a delightful dinner. Just before the pasta is done, add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water allowing it to slightly soften and turn a vivid shade of green.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Serves 5
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 8 ounces whole-wheat fusilli (about 3 cups)
- 1 cup small broccoli florets
- 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 large clove garlic, quartered
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add fusilli and cook according to package directions. One minute before the pasta is done, stir in broccoli. Cook for 1 minute, then drain and rinse under cold running water to stop further cooking.
2. Meanwhile, place basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, mayonnaise, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until almost smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the pasta and broccoli, along with tomatoes. Gently toss to coat.
Tasty tip
To make ahead, refrigerate, covered, for up to one day.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 317 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Carbohydrates: 38 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 8 g, Sodium: 474 mg, Potassium: 227 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 30 mcg, Calcium: 78 mg, Vitamin A: 1615 IU, Vitamin C: 23 mg.
