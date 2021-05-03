 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EatingWell: Pesto turns a simple pasta salad into an easy dinner
0 comments
AP

EatingWell: Pesto turns a simple pasta salad into an easy dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
entree-eating-20210503

Broccoli, tomatoes and pesto liven up pasta salad.

Creamy pesto sauce turns a simple pasta salad with broccoli and tomatoes into a delightful dinner. Just before the pasta is done, add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water allowing it to slightly soften and turn a vivid shade of green.

Pesto Pasta Salad

Serves 5

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat fusilli (about 3 cups)
  • 1 cup small broccoli florets
  • 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 large clove garlic, quartered
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add fusilli and cook according to package directions. One minute before the pasta is done, stir in broccoli. Cook for 1 minute, then drain and rinse under cold running water to stop further cooking.

2. Meanwhile, place basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, mayonnaise, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until almost smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the pasta and broccoli, along with tomatoes. Gently toss to coat.

Tasty tip

To make ahead, refrigerate, covered, for up to one day.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 317 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Carbohydrates: 38 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 8 g, Sodium: 474 mg, Potassium: 227 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 30 mcg, Calcium: 78 mg, Vitamin A: 1615 IU, Vitamin C: 23 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans are serious about their snacks

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with pork tacos, California style
Food and Cooking

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with pork tacos, California style

  • Updated

Do you know the meaning of Cinco de Mayo? It’s a holiday that commemorates when the Mexican army defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla against overwhelming odds in 1862. Puebla and many U.S. cities have huge celebrations with parades, festivals and dancing. And, of course, food.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News