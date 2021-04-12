EatingWell: Pasta recipe using one pan is fast with minimal cleanup

This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. Finish the dish under the broiler to achieve a delicious melted cheese crust.

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Serves 4

Active Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon minced garlic, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 cups crushed tomatoes

8 ounces whole-wheat penne

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add panko and 1 teaspoon garlic. Cook, stirring, until the panko is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Wipe out the pan.