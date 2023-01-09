 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: Pantry noodles could offer a surprise every time you make them

This is a great dish to make when you don’ t know what to cook.

 Jacob Fox/TNS

Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They’re delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still hanging out in your crisper.

Pantry Peanut Noodles

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 4 cups frozen vegetables, such as broccoli and/or peppers and onions
  • 1/2 cup creamy natural peanut butter or tahini
  • 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped unsalted peanuts or toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives and/or cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Place frozen vegetables in a large colander and set in the sink. After reserving 1 cup of the cooking water, pour the pasta into the colander (over the vegetables) to drain.

2. Meanwhile, whisk peanut butter (or tahini), soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, honey and crushed red pepper in a large bowl.

3. Whisk 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water into the sauce until smooth. Add the pasta and vegetables and toss to coat. (If the mixture seems dry, add more of the reserved cooking water to reach desired consistency.) Top with peanuts (or sesame seeds) and chives (and/or cilantro). Drizzle with sesame oil before serving.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 4507 Calories, Total Fat: 23 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 62 g, Fiber: 13 g, Total Sugars: 10 g, Protein: 23 g, Sodium: 737 mg, Potassium: 793 mg, Phosphorus: 438 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Calcium: 103 mg, Vitamin A: 2039 IU, Vitamin C: 78 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

