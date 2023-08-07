You’ll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that’s a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.

Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

3/4 cup creamy natural peanut butter

3/4 cup hot water

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Sriracha

1 teaspoon grated garlic

4 cups spiralized zucchini (1 large)

3 cups spiralized red cabbage (about 1/2 small head)

1 cup spiralized carrot (1 large)

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken (8 ounces)

1/4 cup chopped unsalted roasted peanuts

1. Combine peanut butter, water, lime juice, brown sugar, tamari (or soy sauce), fish sauce, hot sauce and garlic in a blender. Pulse until smooth.

2. Combine zucchini, cabbage, carrot and cilantro in a large bowl. Add 1 cup of the dressing (reserve the rest for another use) and toss to coat. Top the salad with chicken and peanuts. Serve immediately.

To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce (Step 1) for up to three days.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 347 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 49 mg, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Added Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 26 g, Sodium: 745 mg, Potassium: 643 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 50 mcg, Calcium: 62 mg, Vitamin A: 3890 IU, Vitamin C: 47 mg.

