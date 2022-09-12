EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

8 ounces whole-wheat rotini

2 cups water

2 cups low-sodium “no-chicken” broth or chicken broth

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 cups baby kale or baby spinach

1/2 cup slivered basil

Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

1. Combine pasta, water, broth, tomatoes, oil, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

2. Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in kale and cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 7 minutes more. (If using spinach, add it after about 10 minutes, so it cooks in the remaining 2 to 3 minutes.)

4. Stir in basil. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 339 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 55 g, Fiber: 8 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 11 g, Sodium: 465 mg, Potassium: 308 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Folate: 70 mcg, Calcium: 87 mg, Vitamin A: 3344 IU, Vitamin C: 47 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)